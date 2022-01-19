Kindergarten Parent Info Night Jan. 20

The Lakewood City Schools will return to an in-person format for its Kindergarten Parent Information Night for the 2022-2023 school year. The event is set for Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 6:30 pm at Grant Elementary School. Students must be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2022 in order to be age eligible to enter kindergarten in Fall 2022.



The program will include a presentation by Director of Teaching & Learning Steven Ast, who will share details about the kindergarten curriculum and the registration process. Registration for the 2022-2023 school year begins on Monday, January 24. District Nurse Katy Corrigan will also be on hand to provide information on immunizations needed and other health care protocols. Following the presentation, parents/guardians will have the opportunity to ask questions and view the Grant kindergarten rooms. Some principals will also be on hand to answer questions.



If you plan to attend, please note that masks are required in all Lakewood City Schools buildings.