I Yell Oi! And I Punch You: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 121

Machine Go Boom - When We're Ghosts - Just Because Records - 10 songs - cassette, digital

The unexpected return of Machine Go Boom, a whopping fourteen years since their previous album "Music For Parents." Avid MGB fans will be thrilled to learn that they sound largely the same as ever, perhaps older and wiser, perhaps not. In any case, the opening track here, "Oh, The Cold," immediately proves that they haven't lost it– it certainly shows the band at the height of their powers as a catchy, scrappy indie rock group (and plus, it's got the classic acoustic start to full band after first chorus bit; you can never go wrong with that). Other highlights here for me were the hooky lo-fi "You're An Adult," the big fast electric number (i.e. the "Madeline Isn't Coming Home" of this record) that is "Situation Comedy," the beachy feel of "Ape Sounds," and the quiet acoustic ballads "Chop Chop" (which repeats the quiet front half into full band big ending trick, but I don't mind at all) and "On A Sovereign Coast." The other songs here, however, have their good parts and definitely have the Machine Go Boom signature sound, but in some way or another just don't have enough going on. Several songs are driven by the same uninspired drum beat played with absolutely no change throughout the whole song, and you'd be astonished how something as simple as that can doom an otherwise decent song like "It's Funny" or "Body Costume"– or, even worse, when the rote drums collide with a song where there's not enough happening melodically or musically and the lyrics are basically inaudible so there's really nothing to grab onto. I think on the whole the album's worth hearing, especially if you like nice sloppy '90s-inspired poppy rock music, or especially especially if you're already a fan– if you can look past the parts where it gets, forgive me for using such a strong negative word, boring, there are a lot of good songs here. Also, I think I mentioned this in the Suitor review as well, but big props to Just Because Records for putting out tapes that look so good and have matching download codes and all that; it's clear a lot of love goes into these releases and that's always good to see. 3.5/5

(justbecauserecords.bandcamp.com)

The Toughskins - Q: Are We Not Skins? A: We Are Dev-Oi! - My Mind's Eye - 10 songs - LP

Yes, this is exactly what you think it is. Everyone's favorite oi! group, Kent, Ohio's own Toughskins, play the songs of everyone's favorite new wave group, Kent, Ohio's own Devo. Musically they're pretty straight punk covers of the Devo songs (i.e. sped up and played with distorted guitars, no keyboards on here that I heard) with the lyrics changed so they appeal to the skins: from the obvious ("Mongol Oi! d"; "Freedom Of Ch Oi! ce") to the stupidly genius ("Mr. B's Moshpit," a favorite here for me; "Black Eye Express"; "Skinhead"). "Social Fools" retains its title, which is honestly funnier than any change made. Not everything is so blatant: one of my favorite moments here is when Dave– I mean Food– I mean Jimmy Mustang yells "that's pep!" during "Uncontrollable Oi!" instead of "that's right!"– not because it's an oi! thing but because it's a reference to a Devo song in a different Devo song. These are some true fans, these Toughskins. Actually most of the funniest moments come from the subtler changes as opposed to the yelling of "oi!" (though I'll never object to a well-placed "oi!" myself), like when instead of "he had a job" in "Mongoloid," it becomes "he had a WORKING CLASS JOB!" Also, every time Jimmy Mustang pronounces a long O sound, it sounds like he might slip into saying "oi!" I don't know if he's doing that on purpose or he's just conditioned that way from years of beating up hippies and having skinhead picnics. If all this sounds obnoxious to you, it probably will be, but if you're the target audience (Toughskins fan, Devo fan with a sense of humor) here I'm pretty sure you'll get at least a couple laughs from it. That's all for now. That's all we know. This is the end. Oi!

(you can contact My Mind's Eye at 216-521-666-0)

