Harding Students Earn Writing Honors

Several recent writing competitions have recently highlighted and honored the talents of several Harding Middle School students. Sixth-graders Harper Williams and Hank Janko earned second and third place, respectively, in their grade-level category in the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest sponsored by East View United Church of Christ in Shaker Heights. The contest asked Cuyahoga County students in grades 4-12 to write about challenges they faced during the pandemic as a student, and how they overcame them.



In addition, sixth-graders Peyton Diemert and Ally Demaline each had their poetry chosen to be included in an anthology compiled as part of the Creative Communication national contest. Young writers from grades K-9 were asked to submit poems, and from those the top 45% as deemed by the contest judges are included in the print anthology.



Finally, seventh-grader Holly Rogalski won first place in the local division of the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Patriot Pen essay contest. The contest, which is sponsored by VFWs across the country, asked students to answer the question, “America: How Can I Be a Good American.”



Congratulations to these aspiring young writers!