Get Your Taxes Done For Free

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Provides In-Person Service at Lakewood Congregational Church

Beginning February 7 and continuing through April 12, AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program — and it’s completely free.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. In 2020, 1.5 million taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $1 billion in income tax refunds.

Tax assistance will be provided using a low-contact method of operating where taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents. COVID safeguards including distancing, table shields and required face masks for taxpayers and volunteers will be in place.

The new location in Lakewood is the Lakewood Congregational Church, located at 1375 W. Clifton Blvd at Detroit Avenue. Appointments are available every half hour from 11:00 AM through 1:30 PM. To make an appointment please call 216-221-9555.

For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including types of service, other locations, and documents preparers require to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).