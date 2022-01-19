Dr G's Ranger Roundup

January 12, 2022



Girls' Basketball





Basketball is a true team sport—something that is central to the magic of the game. Tonight, such magic was on display as the Lakewood Girls used great team defense to defeat a determined Buckeye squad 45-38 at the New East Gym.



Many Rangers contributed offensively, including sophomore Delaney Garcia (7 points), senior Mollie Henrikson, junior Samantha Hudak (7 plus strong ball handling) junior Sydney Hampton (4 points, including two late clutch free throws) and Ava Carroll (2). Juniors Jacquie Hudak and Brigid McKenna chipped in with solid defense.



But basketball also showcases individual talents and efforts. With all due credit to Buckeye's excellent center Autumn Meyer, Molly Pilgrim was tonight's most outstanding player. Pilgrim scored 18 points to lead all scorers, but she also snagged vital rebounds, and made a key steal and basket down the stretch when the Bucks had trimmed what was once a 12 point Ranger lead the lead to one. If killing momentum was a crime, Molly would not be in school tomorrow.



Congratulations to Coach Work and the entire hard-working squad. Lakewood played with intensity all night. All in all, a fabulous team effort tonight against strong opponent. Go Rangers!





January 7, 2022



Boys' Basketball



With a loud, large student section, on a freezing cold January Friday night, and a conference matchup against a tough opponent—all the elements were present for an enjoyable game at our beautiful Lakewood High School East Gym. The only problem was that the Parma strolled in and posted a seemingly commanding 19-2 lead before the Rangers found their bearings. From then on, though, the undeterred Rangers chipped away, using tenacious defense and crisp ball movement to close the gap. Finally, early in the 4th quarter, when senior M.J Grayer (pictured) knocked down a 3 pointer, Lakewood took its first lead, never to be relinquished. Lakewood 56-Parma 48.



In a total team effort with contributions from all who played, Grayer had the greatest impact, scoring 11 points—including clutch free throws down the stretch--and playing strong on the boards. Senior Michael Hamdan was steady at point, and also tallied important free throws late in the game.



In the hundreds of Ranger games I have seen in the last 50 years, few have ever had important contributions from so many players. Seniors Hakeem Quran and Andre Hallenburg, juniors Myles Harper and Brandon Volcansek, sophomore Drew Jablonoski and freshman Lucas Seguine (who helped the JV's to a win) contributed points, rebounds, hustle plays and defense. Given the magnitude of the comeback, the energized loyalists in our student section, and the never say die attitude of our team, this game stands out.



Congratulations to Coach Cammock and his staff. The New East Gym was a special place tonight—a place of unity. Our charged up student section, fabulous LHS Cheerleaders, supportive parents, and the guys in Purple and Gold—all from 44107--came to play tonight.



Long Live Lakewood.





January 5, 2022



Girls Basketball



The Lakewood Girls Basketball team avenged last seasons close loss to Valley Forge with a decisive 45-31 triumph in front of a decent sized, energetic crowd at the New East Gym.



Senior Mollie Henrikson (pictured) hit six 3 pointers on her way to 23 points, while sophomore Delaney Garcia drained 10 and was her usual strong presence on the boards. The remaining starters—juniors Sam Hudak, Sydney Hampton and Molly Pilgrim, all chipped in points and solid defense, as did sophomore Jacquie Hudak and Junior Ava Carroll. Mollie's sophomore sister Lucy played well in her few minutes after helping the JV's to a win, and, in keeping with the Henrikson tradition, hit a 3 on her first shot. Junior Brigid McKenna provided strong play off the bench, recording several assists and playing tough defense.



It was great to see the Ranger Baseball team in attendance, clustering in the stands after a work out in the weight room. It was special to see my former baseball coach, LHS Hall of Famer Mr Ken Ciolek—who has a granddaughter on the Valley Forge team. Coach Ciolek caught up with me and another LHS Hall of Famer, current Baseball Coach Mike Ribar. Seeing current and past Ranger loyalists (from multiple generations—including Nicole Hudak '20 and Lily Germaine '21) together in our beautiful gym is perfect medicine for the disjointed times in which we live. It''s so easy to become alienated from our traditions and the multi-generational connectivity that holds communities together—games, concerts and plays provide a strong remedy.



Of course, tonights' treatment was brought to us by the hard-working Ranger Girls basketball squad, who played tenacious Lakewood Basketball from start to finish. Congrats to Coach Work and the entire squad from 44107.