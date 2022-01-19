Board President Shaughnessy Incoming Office Remarks, January 3, 2022

I would like to start by expressing my gratitude to the citizens of Lakewood for allowing me to continue as a member of this Board of Education and to my fellow Board members for trusting me to continue as president of the Board this year. I am so privileged to be working with a board committed to the children of Lakewood and to the community we love. Each member of the Board brings unique perspective, knowledge and skill – it has been a pleasure to work with Mrs. Beebe, Mrs. Petrie Barcelona and Mr. Callahan. Times have been challenging but they have never given less than 100% in support of our school family. I am also very happy to welcome Mrs. Katzenberger to the Board, and I look forward to working with her toward our bright future.

I think it is fair to say that we had all hoped and anticipated that this January would have marked a return to “normal” and respite from the strain and disruption of Covid. While this has not proven to be the case, we have learned from our experience over the previous year and it enables us to be more agile and proactive in meeting the needs and expectations of our students. We have tools to mitigate the threat that we did not have a year ago and are in some ways learning to adapt to the presence of Covid in our lives and to the rapidly changing information as to the nature of the virus.

Make no mistake – many of our students and many in the community continue to struggle with the emotional toll that this pandemic has imposed – isolation, anxiety, loss, and anger. Our effort to enable our students to cope and to reduce the burden they carry is paramount if they are going to thrive. We as adults must display the same resilience, persistence and imagination that we expect of our children as we work together to meet their needs.

I do believe that one message has come through loud and clear and cannot be ignored or postponed and that message is that each and every day we have the opportunity to make a child’s life better, safer, happier, filled with promise both for the moment and for the future.

We don’t have a day to waste. We have an obligation to act to meet the needs of our students as fully as possible despite the impediments we face. We must excel despite the reality of the moment; we cannot wait for the environment to change.

We were able to move forward in a number of areas during the past year, and many of the goals for the coming year were initiated in 2021 and include plans to:

Provide a safe and secure environment for our students and staff which includes addressing both emotional and physical needs

Expand communication with students, parents, staff and the greater community including the opportunity for the respectful exchange of views

Reduce the continued impact of learning loss

Act to make changes supporting diversity, equity and inclusion

Develop and implement a District-wide strategic plan encompassing all Board of Education responsibilities including Community Recreation and Education

Strengthen cooperation in areas of common interest with the City

We can be certain that new challenges, expectations and opportunities will arise, and I am equally certain that with the leadership we have in this district, the teachers, students, and community to support us that we will meet each and every one of them.

I want to end by extending my deepest thanks to the teachers, the principals, secretaries, food service and maintenance staff who keep our buildings running and our students learning. Thanks to Central Office and District-wide staff for all they do to sustain and support.

Thank you to Superintendent Niedzwiecki and Treasurer Zeman. Their devotion to this district is in evidence every single day.

Our imperative in the coming year is not just to make up for the learning loss of the past but to enable our students to excel and thrive.

Thank you for the privilege of being a participant in this wonderful endeavor.

Betsy Bergen Shaughnessy

January 3, 2022