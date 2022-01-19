Artists/Writers Earn Top Awards In Scholastic Contest

Once again Lakewood High School and the West Shore Career-Tech Media Art & Design students have won highest honors in the annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional competition. Congratulations to the young artists and writers who earned 51 awards collectively, 11 of which were Gold Keys, the highest honor given. Senior Inga Wilhelmy led the list of award winners with three Gold Keys, including one for her competition portfolio, and six awards in total. Gold Key winners move on to be judged at the national level of the 97-year-old competition.



Lakewood and West Shore students were well-represented at the Silver Key and Honorable Mention levels as well. Fourteen students won 19 Silver Keys, including two by seniors Greta Frantz, Ivy Keeper, Caleigh Naylon, and Inga Wilhelmy, and junior Grace Hildebrandt. Fifteen students earned Honorable Mention designations for their art, including three mentions for senior Billy Hamilton.



The Cleveland Institute of Art hosts the regional competition that recognizes creative achievement in 7-12 grade students in Northeast Ohio. The young artists and writers compete for cash prizes, medals, and scholarship awards. A panel of local professional artists, art educators, writers, and writing educators jury the exhibit and select the awarded pieces from nearly 3,000 entries.

This year’s regional winners will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony on January 15, 2022 and their work will be on display in the Cleveland Institute of Art’s gallery through January 28. Congratulations to all the winners and their teachers Amy Garritano, Dayna Hansen, Anne McQuay, Arline Olear, and Amy Sedlak.



Gold Key Winners: (approximately 7-10% of regional entries)

Muriel Bourn – Digital Art (West Shore)

Sophie D’Apollo – Photography (West Shore)

Grace Hoppel – Photography

Thaw Htoo – Painting

Victoria Klepsky - Drawing & Illustration

Clare Morrissey - Painting

Helen Roche - Drawing & Illustration

Scarlett Wankowski - Drawing & Illustration

Inga Wilhelmy (3) – Painting (2); Art Portfolio



Silver Key Winners: (approximately 10-15% of regional entries)

Ellie Clark - Critical Essay

Greta Frantz (2) – Ceramics & Glass; Drawing & Illustration

Mollie Henrikson– Ceramics & Glass

Grace Hildebrandt (2) – Drawing & Illustration

Ivy Keeper (2) - Short Story; Poetry

Clare Morrissey– Drawing & Illustration (West Shore)

Jazzayn Palma - Painting

Caleigh Naylon (2) – Drawing & Illustration; Painting

Helen Roche – Drawing & Illustration

Bee Rohrs (2) – Digital Art (West Shore); Personal Essay & Memoir

Alexis Stringer – Drawing & Illustration

Ah Kluh Thaw – Drawing & Illustration

Inga Wilhelmy (2) - Drawing & Illustration; Painting



Honorable Mention:

Jack Bonvissuto – Photography (West Shore)

Muriel Bourn – Photography (West Shore)

Sophie D’Apollo – Photography (West Shore)

Billy Hamilton (3) – Ceramics & Glass; Drawing & Illustration

Grace Hildebrandt – Drawing & Illustration

Thaw Htoo – Drawing & Illustration

Victoria Klepsky – Drawing & Illustration (West Shore)

Nicholas Mariani – Drawing & Illustration

Cecilia Miller – Printmaking

Clare Morrissey (2) – Drawing & Illustration (West Shore)

Caleigh Naylon (2) – Mixed Media; Painting

Helen Roche – Painting

Bee Rohrs - Poetry

Olive Rodemann (2) – Photography

Inga Wilhelmy - Drawing & Illustration

Lila Wright – Drawing & Illustration