Artists/Writers Earn Top Awards In Scholastic Contest
Once again Lakewood High School and the West Shore Career-Tech Media Art & Design students have won highest honors in the annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional competition. Congratulations to the young artists and writers who earned 51 awards collectively, 11 of which were Gold Keys, the highest honor given. Senior Inga Wilhelmy led the list of award winners with three Gold Keys, including one for her competition portfolio, and six awards in total. Gold Key winners move on to be judged at the national level of the 97-year-old competition.
Lakewood and West Shore students were well-represented at the Silver Key and Honorable Mention levels as well. Fourteen students won 19 Silver Keys, including two by seniors Greta Frantz, Ivy Keeper, Caleigh Naylon, and Inga Wilhelmy, and junior Grace Hildebrandt. Fifteen students earned Honorable Mention designations for their art, including three mentions for senior Billy Hamilton.
The Cleveland Institute of Art hosts the regional competition that recognizes creative achievement in 7-12 grade students in Northeast Ohio. The young artists and writers compete for cash prizes, medals, and scholarship awards. A panel of local professional artists, art educators, writers, and writing educators jury the exhibit and select the awarded pieces from nearly 3,000 entries.
This year’s regional winners will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony on January 15, 2022 and their work will be on display in the Cleveland Institute of Art’s gallery through January 28. Congratulations to all the winners and their teachers Amy Garritano, Dayna Hansen, Anne McQuay, Arline Olear, and Amy Sedlak.
Gold Key Winners: (approximately 7-10% of regional entries)
Muriel Bourn – Digital Art (West Shore)
Sophie D’Apollo – Photography (West Shore)
Grace Hoppel – Photography
Thaw Htoo – Painting
Victoria Klepsky - Drawing & Illustration
Clare Morrissey - Painting
Helen Roche - Drawing & Illustration
Scarlett Wankowski - Drawing & Illustration
Inga Wilhelmy (3) – Painting (2); Art Portfolio
Silver Key Winners: (approximately 10-15% of regional entries)
Ellie Clark - Critical Essay
Greta Frantz (2) – Ceramics & Glass; Drawing & Illustration
Mollie Henrikson– Ceramics & Glass
Grace Hildebrandt (2) – Drawing & Illustration
Ivy Keeper (2) - Short Story; Poetry
Clare Morrissey– Drawing & Illustration (West Shore)
Jazzayn Palma - Painting
Caleigh Naylon (2) – Drawing & Illustration; Painting
Helen Roche – Drawing & Illustration
Bee Rohrs (2) – Digital Art (West Shore); Personal Essay & Memoir
Alexis Stringer – Drawing & Illustration
Ah Kluh Thaw – Drawing & Illustration
Inga Wilhelmy (2) - Drawing & Illustration; Painting
Honorable Mention:
Jack Bonvissuto – Photography (West Shore)
Muriel Bourn – Photography (West Shore)
Sophie D’Apollo – Photography (West Shore)
Billy Hamilton (3) – Ceramics & Glass; Drawing & Illustration
Grace Hildebrandt – Drawing & Illustration
Thaw Htoo – Drawing & Illustration
Victoria Klepsky – Drawing & Illustration (West Shore)
Nicholas Mariani – Drawing & Illustration
Cecilia Miller – Printmaking
Clare Morrissey (2) – Drawing & Illustration (West Shore)
Caleigh Naylon (2) – Mixed Media; Painting
Helen Roche – Painting
Bee Rohrs - Poetry
Olive Rodemann (2) – Photography
Inga Wilhelmy - Drawing & Illustration
Lila Wright – Drawing & Illustration