African Talent, In Chimoio

Hello People! My name is Fernanda. You may have seen me around town or read my story in the previous issue of The Lakewood Observer. In the last article, I told you that I arrived in Chimoio, Mozambique in Africa, and I started working on different projects with the community, children and teenagers. With the sun setting very early these days here in Lakewood I’ve been thinking of Chimoio and remembering the fun I had with the projects. The one that I’m going to share today was my favorite project for sure.

After spending a couple of weeks in the school in Chimoio, I started to feel less like the new person and more comfortable to offering my help with whatever they needed. One day I was talking with Teacher Carlos, he teaches culture, history and arts. He asked me if I had any experience in theater or in art, so I could help him in that area and do something new. I, of course said YES! I was so excited because I thought I could teach dance or theater, which are my favorite things to do! So, I proposed to him the idea of a Theater Club.

When I told the students about the idea to start a Theater Club, they got so excited and immediately asked me if they could show me a play they had. After they finished the play, I told them that it was amazing!!! and we should do a new play, and I’ll find a new option. Then I remembered that while I was in Brazil, I saw some teenagers learning the play “The Little Prince,” and they ended up giving me the script which was Portuguese. The situation couldn’t have been more perfect, because everyone in Chimoio speaks Portuguese, so I didn’t have to make any changes to it. When students read the script, they were so happy and came up with the idea to show the play at graduation as an artist number for everybody. I started to help them figure out and assign the roles that I thought were best for them. When we started to rehearse, I was so impressed with how talented they were! Unbelievably good!

We started to practice three days a week after class, and yes! I was the Director, so I started looking for some other opportunities to show everybody how talented they are. One day I went to the council office, looking for some information about festivals or organizations where we could make presentations in public. While I was there, I met Joel, a lawyer that worked for the government, and I told him about our project. He was so interested in our work that he invited us to participate in a Theater Festival for schools. The only problem was that the festival was in Tete, which is another city that is about five hours away, so in order to participate we needed funds to pay for the trip and expenses like food, gas and accommodations.

I talked with Soní, the director of the school, who was so proud of the work that we were doing, and she helped us with the funds for the food, and I did a fundraising with friends to pay for the costumes and props for the play. However, we still needed help for the transportation and accommodations. Days later, the students decided to make a different type of art and they organized an art sale at the city square. From the sales of the art, we got the budget for gas so I called Joel and asked him if there was any chance that the council could provide us the transportation, and he said YES! Then Soní got a school in Tete to receive us and accommodate us in classrooms with mats to spend the weekend there for the festival. Everything was ready and set in motion for us to go to participate on the festival and travel around the city, everybody was so happy because travel is always fun!

After knowing that we were going to participate in the festival, we were working even harder, rehearsing every day and making all the costumes and props by hand. The day arrived and we left for Tete, happy and enthusiastic about being there. On our way there we sang, played, took naps and funny pictures. We arrived at the school of ADPP in Tete (an African organization who fights against poverty), a very pretty and homey school. At the festival, there were five different groups participating in the competition, and they were so good too, so everybody started to feel the pressure of the competition, hahah… The day of the competition was a sunny with a fresh breeze, and there were a lot of people expectant to see all the wonderful plays.

We were the second one to present of five different groups. I was behind the curtain making sure that everything was going according to plan. After all the presentations, the jury went to another room to discuss the decision and we stayed on the stage waiting for them, the tension was everywhere haha… When they finally made the decision, we got third place!!! and we were awarded with a handmade wooded Giraffe as a trophy, it was wonderful. The students were jumping and taking thousands of pictures. That was the first trophy that they won as a Theater group. I felt so proud to be part of that amazing moment for them and happy to see that this first step will give them all the courage to keep pursuing art.

When we came back to the school, the community was waiting for us with a beautiful party and the music group singing and dancing, showing us how much they appreciated the hard work. I personally love theater, and it was kind of my dream when I was younger. I did it once in Chile and it was great, but this time was different, it made me feel part of the beginning of something powerful.

This is part four of a series of articles. Every article that I write and share makes me feel so much better when I don’t feel my best, and looking at these amazing memories makes my days more hopeful about coming back one day.

Please read more about my world traveling adventures in future issues of the Lakewood Observer.

References:

Schoolin USA: https://oneworldcenter.org

African Organization: https://www.adpp-mozambique.org

Fernanda Quiroga is a Traveler from Chile currently working in Lakewood.