Starr Gazer

JANUARY

ARIES: The Sun starts the year off in your career house, the Ram’s New Year’s Resolution: “Wouldn’t it be great if you could finish just one thing?” We know how many projects you have going.

TAURUS: It's time for the Bull to get out of the Bullpen, the Sun’s focus is on foreign travel, New Year’s Resolution: make a change, come out of your comfort zone for goodness sakes.

GEMINI: Jupiter, the benefic planet is in your house of career, slow down…the Twins are like the roadrunner, have a little patience this year, take time to actually see where you're going.

CANCER: For the Crab Jupiter & the Sun have aligned themselves in your house of relationships & foreign travel, this year…do something that scares the living hell out of you.

LEO: The Lion starts the year off with the focus on health & other people's money, take your generosity this year & make this the King/Queen’s year of the cause, donate to a charity or two.

VIRGO: Virgo starts the year off with a little romance, New Year’s Resolution: take those damn white gloves off, lay off the criticism, doesn’t that drain your energy?…Use it on that herb garden

LIBRA: The year starts off with the focus on home/health; New Year’ Resolution: Just DECIDE, take yourself to one of those places with 12 different burgers & pick one in 5 minutes or less.

SCORPIO: Come out of the cave, get out in the community at the start of the year, this year resolve to OPEN UP, you’re locked up tighter than a coffin that’s been nailed shut…try it.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur starts the year off dealing with finances & money, we know you like to jump off the beaten path without looking, this year try planning those wild adventures.

CAPRICORN: The Goat is still at the office from 2021, this year resolve to take some time out for you, friends & family…close the MacBook, shut off the smartphone, & enjoy some me-time.

AQUARIUS: Take some time reflecting at the beginning of the year, yep, go “inside” the box for a change…those new-fangled gadgets & your eccentric inventions will still be there waiting.

PISCES: Finally, the Fish has waited 12 years for Jupiter to come around again in Pisces, this is your year, the only thing I ask, is take off those rose-colored glasses & come back to reality.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com