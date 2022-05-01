Starr Gazer
JANUARY
ARIES: The Sun starts the year off in your career house, the Ram’s New Year’s Resolution: “Wouldn’t it be great if you could finish just one thing?” We know how many projects you have going.
TAURUS: It's time for the Bull to get out of the Bullpen, the Sun’s focus is on foreign travel, New Year’s Resolution: make a change, come out of your comfort zone for goodness sakes.
GEMINI: Jupiter, the benefic planet is in your house of career, slow down…the Twins are like the roadrunner, have a little patience this year, take time to actually see where you're going.
CANCER: For the Crab Jupiter & the Sun have aligned themselves in your house of relationships & foreign travel, this year…do something that scares the living hell out of you.
LEO: The Lion starts the year off with the focus on health & other people's money, take your generosity this year & make this the King/Queen’s year of the cause, donate to a charity or two.
VIRGO: Virgo starts the year off with a little romance, New Year’s Resolution: take those damn white gloves off, lay off the criticism, doesn’t that drain your energy?…Use it on that herb garden
LIBRA: The year starts off with the focus on home/health; New Year’ Resolution: Just DECIDE, take yourself to one of those places with 12 different burgers & pick one in 5 minutes or less.
SCORPIO: Come out of the cave, get out in the community at the start of the year, this year resolve to OPEN UP, you’re locked up tighter than a coffin that’s been nailed shut…try it.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur starts the year off dealing with finances & money, we know you like to jump off the beaten path without looking, this year try planning those wild adventures.
CAPRICORN: The Goat is still at the office from 2021, this year resolve to take some time out for you, friends & family…close the MacBook, shut off the smartphone, & enjoy some me-time.
AQUARIUS: Take some time reflecting at the beginning of the year, yep, go “inside” the box for a change…those new-fangled gadgets & your eccentric inventions will still be there waiting.
PISCES: Finally, the Fish has waited 12 years for Jupiter to come around again in Pisces, this is your year, the only thing I ask, is take off those rose-colored glasses & come back to reality.
Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.