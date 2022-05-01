New Year's Eve In Lakewood 1973

December 31st, 1973 in Lakewood, Ohio...



What are you doing on this New Years Eve?



An elegant dinner at the Blue Fox, or perhaps a low key takeout evening with Lawson's chip dip and sandwiches from the Beef Coral?



How about a movie at the Detroit Theatre, perhaps American Graffiti or the The Poseidon Adventure?



Get your reservations early if you want to dine at Millers, and gear up for some sticky buns and the world's most eclectic salad tray.



If you want some fresh air, exercise and maybe some romance, think about a skate a Winterhurst. (Not sure about the rumors of a new, indoor rink) or if the weather cooperates, at Lakewood Park by the Old Stone House.



For ice cream, it's the upstart Helen Hutchey's or the venerable Malley's—or take out at Franklins.



I especially miss the Detroit Theatre and Millers, but am thankful that Lakewood looks pretty much the same as it did in 1973, with tree lined streets, unique century homes with front porches, and a dearth of soulless sub-divisons and strip malls.



A walk down Arthur, the street on which I grew up, looks much the same as it did in 1973, though many—but not all—of the stately oak trees have been felled over the years by storms, disease and the like.



No more theatre, but there are just as many, if not more, small independent stores/restaurants/coffee shops/bars than ever.



Lakewood Park has been transformed from a nice to a magical place.



When you grow up in Lakewood, it's hard not to develop a keen sense of place, comforted in the knowledge that another Lakewood cannot be created by simply plowing under more cornfields. Our place is quite special.



Happy New Year. Long Live Lakewood.