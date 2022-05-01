Mayor's Corner: Happy New Year

Happy New Year! I hope that all of you had a wonderful holiday season. It’s been a treat to see the way so many of you have decorated your homes and celebrate the holiday spirit.

As we enter 2022, I’d like to express my gratitude for the service of Judge Patrick Carroll, who retired from the Lakewood Municipal Court bench earlier this month. Judge Carroll has been a pillar of Lakewood city government for over three decades. His status as the longest tenured judge in our city’s history happened for good reason.

Since 1990, Lakewood has benefitted from Judge Carroll’s fair-minded approach and innovative views on how to make the court serve the people of Lakewood and everyone who came before it seeking justice. Just consider that Judge Carroll has won the President’s Award for Judicial Excellence from the Association of Municipal and County Court Judges of Ohio twice in the past five years.

Recently, his steady hand has been especially helpful as the court navigated the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the strains it put on the City’s court system. It’s no surprise that Judge Carroll was asked to teach courses on how the pandemic impacted landlord-tenant law to the state judiciary. We all owe him our thanks for serving Lakewood so faithfully over his tenure.

I’d also like to congratulate Councilwoman Tess Neff, who won election to become the new Lakewood Municipal Court Judge. We will all miss her hard work and sharp mind on city council, but we also look forward to her serving the city in her new role. Councilwoman Neff will have some big shoes to fill when she takes the baton from Judge Carroll, but I know she will continue his legacy of providing the people of Lakewood with justice.

As you likely heard, on December 23, the parking garage at the Marine Towers West apartment building suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, no one was injured, and Lakewood’s first responders performed exceptional work in securing the site and ensuring everyone’s safety. We are also deeply grateful for the help of numerous other regional partners who responded to assist. An investigation is ongoing regarding the cause of the collapse and we will update you all once it is complete.

I want to close this note by expressing shock and sadness after hearing about the senseless killing of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek during a carjacking on Friday evening. On behalf of the City of Lakewood and The Lakewood Police Department, I want to offer our condolences to Officer Bartek’s loved ones and his fellow officers in Cleveland for their tragic loss.