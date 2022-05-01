January Virtual Story Times- Children’s And Youth Services

Virtual All Day Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a six-week virtual lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Register to receive access to a video link for the entire day of story time. Registration is required. Register once for all six weeks.

Thursdays, January 13, 2022- Thursday, February 17, 2022

Virtual All Day Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This six-week pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and pre-schoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. Register to receive access to a video link for the entire day of story time. Registration is required. Register once for all six weeks.

Wednesdays, January 12, 2022- Wednesday, February 16, 2022

