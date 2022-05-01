January Virtual Meet The Author Events

Lakewood Public Library will premiere virtual Meet the Author events in December. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evenings.

January 6

Ohio author Jyotsna Sreenivasan talks about her award winning collection of short stories, "These Americans." The stories are inspired by Sreenivasan's own experiences as an Indian-American growing up in the Midwest. Sreenivasan is also the author of the novel "Laughter Fell from the Sky," as well as two children’s books and numerous short stories for literary magazines.

January 13

Rock photographer Janet Macoska and writer Peter Chakerian talk about their book, "Bruce Springsteen in the Heartland." Cleveland was instrumental in launching “the Boss” to stardom. This collection of rarely seen photos capture Springsteen in concert in Northeast Ohio throughout his career.

January 20

In "My Ticket to Ride: How I Ran Away to England to Meet the Beatles and Got Rock and Roll Banned in Cleveland (A True Story from 1964)" Janice Mitchell tells the wild true story of how she ran away from her home in Cleveland and went to London during the height of Beatlemania. In this memoir, Mitchell reflects on how women and youth culture threatened cultural norms in the 1960s.

January 27

Local author Holly Maholm talks about her collection, "Offered Magic: My Life Among the Unicorns," a collection of episodes from her long-running fantasy series first published in Chicago’s Grab Magazine. The series features a cast of LGBTQ+ magical unicorns who come together for parties, romance and other unexpected adventures.

If you miss the premiere, the videos will also be available on the Library’s website: lakewoodpubliclibrary.org

Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on library news, programs and events.