Calling All Lakewood Conservatives And Patriots

Two things became very clear to me during this past election.

First, the Conservatives in our city, which surprisingly there are quite a few, would like to have the ability to get together and express their opinions with other like-minded individuals. Second, the voter turnout in Lakewood, Cleveland and the nation as a whole was pathetically low.

It hit me, that if the Conservatives in Lakewood and Cleveland would unify and get to the polls, we could make a significant impact on the outcome of ballot issues and elected offices. This will be especially important in the upcoming 2022 election.

As a result, we have decided to start up a new organization of Conservatives and Patriots residing in Lakewood and the Cleveland West Park area. The vision for this organization is to meet on a regular basis to discuss and educate one another on the important issues of our time. We intend to always seek the truth and not be swayed by certain news outlets or other social media sites.

We will encourage getting our family, friends and neighbors out to the polls to vote in local, state and national elections. We will work to make our organization a credible voice for Conservative principles and values.

The goal is to meet at a local restaurant or pub on a regular basis in Lakewood or West Park.

The kick- off event for our organization will be held on Wednesday January 19th from 6:30-8:30 pm at Hatfield’s Good Grub located at 16700 Lorain Avenue at Kamms Corners. Ample parking is available across the street behind Walgreens and can be accessed off West 168th Street or Alber Ave.

Guest speakers that evening will be Lee Weingart, Candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive and Denise Salerno, Candidate for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge.

Please feel free to bring your friends and neighbors. All are welcome!

If you need more information or would like to discuss further, please email me at: kd44107@yahoo.com or call me at 216-385-8730.

Happy New Year and I look forward to seeing you all on the January 19th.





