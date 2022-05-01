'A Better World Is Near' Special Worldwide Campaign Brings Positive Message to Community

Northeast Ohio will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.

The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.

“People are longing to hear a positive message and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”

The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: the earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation)

This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for ‘God’s Kingdom to come,’ a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer.

“For any problem you have, God’s Kingdom is the answer,” said Jordanne Gabre. “I grew up with no standards of right and wrong. I was very disillusioned with partying and fed up with dishonesty and disloyalty. Nothing really mattered. Because of the path I was on, I would either be dead or a mess.”

“I had great anxiety over not understanding life. I was so scared about what happens at death. No way was I going to heaven. I wondered, ‘What is hell like?’ I couldn’t sleep.” The Bible’s explanation of the purpose of life, condition of the dead and hope for the future gave her great comfort. “It’s so logical. It makes sense.”

She smiles as she added, “My life is so much better now, like night and day, different universes. I have the stability I always wanted. My relationships are better, solid, based on the best foundation possible: God’s Kingdom, his standards for life now and his promise of paradise on earth.”

The Watchtower has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The 2021 number two edition is available free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.”

For more information, please call (718) 560-5600.

Click below for a direct link to the online version of the magazine:

www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/watchtower-no2-2021-may-jun/

Jeremy Wise is the local Public Communications Representative for Jehovah's Witnesses.