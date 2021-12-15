Wishing Our Community A Wonderful Holiday Season

HAPPY PAWLIDAYS! No matter where life takes you, I hope that your adventures bring you home for the holidays. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and fun holiday season.

CHRISTMAS MORNING BAKED FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE (Neff family tradition)

1 loaf cinnamon swirl bread 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

8 large eggs ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2-1/2 cups half-and-half ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup milk Praline Topping (below)

2 tablespoons sugar

Praline Topping: 2 sticks butter; 1 cup backed light brown sugar; 1 cup chopped pecans; ½ teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg (combine all ingredients in a bowl and blend well and spread over bread)

Arrange slices of bread in two rows, overlapping in a 9 x 13-inch flat baking dish that is prepared with non-stick spray.

In large bowl, combine the eggs, half-and-half, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and beat with mixer or whisk until blended but not bubbly. Pour the mixture over the bread slices, making sure all are covered evenly with the milk-egg mixture. Spoon some of the mixture between the bread slices. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

On Christmas morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the Praline Topping (must be soft) evenly over the bread and bake for 45 minutes, until puffed and lightly golden. Serve with maple or raspberry syrup. Enjoy!