New Jewish Center Opens

A new Jewish Discovery Center is opening in Lakewood.

Chabad of the West Side, a local non-profit organization serving Cleveland's western suburbs for the past 5 years under the leadership of Rabbi Mendel and Devora Jacobs is excited to announce that their new center is finally ready to open for the community.

The ribbon cutting and mezuzah affixing ceremony were held at the center with Mayor Meghan George of Lakewood and dignitaries appearing at 2:30 PM, at 15618 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.

Future programs include children's extracurricular activities and afterschool programs, adult education opportunities, and Jewish holiday celebrations.