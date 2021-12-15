Lakewood League of Women Voters 100th Anniversary

As we prepare to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Lakewood League of Women Voters, please consider a tax deductible year end donation and the gift of membership. One Hundred percent of the money donated to the Mary Warren Impact Scholarship goes to Lakewood High School Seniors that exemplify her qualities of community service, citizen participation, and humanitarian care. To make a tax deductible donation to the Education Fund, please visit lwvgreatercleveland.org and add Mary Warren Impact Scholarship to the comment box. While you’re at the site, please consider joining. The Lakewood Chapter is at 86 Members and hoping to increase to 100 for our anniversary. We’d love to have your help defending democracy and empowering voters. Everyone is welcome to join. Peace.