Holiday Reflections From Sarah Kepple

Dear neighbors,

Each holiday season, I find myself reflecting on the past year. This has been a year of firsts for our family; my first full year on City Council, Andy’s first year as a campaign treasurer, Quill’s first year of college, and our cats, well, not much changes year to year for house cats, but they had the house to themselves for the first time in a quite a while as we all returned to our in-person lives. This is also my first holiday message, and I’m cognizant that while many of us are joyfully anticipating reclaimed traditions, we all find ourselves marked by this tumultuous time in different ways. For some little ones in our community, these will be the first gatherings that they’ll remember with extended friends and family, and for some of us it will be the first holiday with folks missing from the table. As we work to show each other a little extra patience, tenderness, and grace, I am grateful for the impressive generosity and acts of kindness I see displayed throughout the year from one Lakewood neighbor to another, for the hard working public employees serving our city, the dedicated folks at Lakewood Alive and Lakewood Community Services Center helping us thrive, and the incredible healthcare professionals who continue to work to keep us safe. Lakewood is a special community. Thank you for being part of it.

Happy Holidays,

Councilperson Sarah Kepple