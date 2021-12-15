Holiday Greetings From Nora Katzenberger
Happy Holidays, Lakewood Friends!
Thank you, Lakewood voters, for electing me to the school board! I can’t wait to be sworn into office in January, so I can get to work for Lakewood students, teachers, families, and community members. This holiday season, I hope you find joy in celebration with friends and family, as well as quiet moments to rest and restore. Best wishes to all for a happy, healthy, hopeful new year!
Nora Katzenberger
Volume 17, Issue 24, Posted 2:26 PM, 12.15.2021