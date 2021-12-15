Healthy Lakewood Foundation Accepting Applications For Board Member Position

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) is actively seeking a passionate, diverse, and committed member of the Lakewood community to serve on its Board of Directors. Interested members of the community are invited to apply to serve on the Foundation’s Board of Directors for a 2-year term commencing in March 2022.

At this time, only Lakewood residents can be considered for this open position in order to maintain a board composition whereby at least 2/3 of members are Lakewood residents per the organization’s by-laws.

The HLF Board values inclusiveness in its membership and seeks diversity to ensure that a range of skills, professional backgrounds, and lived experiences are represented and actively involved in the pursuit of its mission: To advance programs, policies, and practices that inspire a Lakewood community in which health and wellness are reflected in all aspects of life.

For a link to the online application and more information about the Healthy Lakewood Foundation and its Board of Directors, please visit HLF’s website at: https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/.

Applications will be accepted until January 15, 2022. Following an initial review of applications by HLF’s Governance Committee, a select number of potential candidates will be interviewed for consideration.

Please note that financial contribution is neither expected nor required for HLF board membership.

Please email admin@healthylakewoodfoundation.org with any questions or for technical support in completing the application form.

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.