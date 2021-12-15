Governor Dewine Appoints O'Sullivan To 8th District Court Of Appeals

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced five appointments to fill judicial vacancies. He appointed Cornelius J. O'Sullivan to serve as a judge on the Eighth District Court of Appeals; Kenneth R. Callahan, Wanda C. Jones, and Mark R. Majer to each serve as judges on the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; and Sergio I. DiGeronimo, to serve as a judge on the Garfield Heights Municipal Court.



O'Sullivan, of Lakewood, will assume office on Dec. 15, 2021 on the Eighth District Court of Appeals and will be filling the vacancy left by Judge Larry Jones who died. O'Sullivan must run for election in November 2022 to complete the unexpired term ending Feb. 9, 2027.



O'Sullivan most recently worked as a civil trial attorney, mediator, and arbitration chairman for Weston Hurd LLP, where he was a partner. In his prior position, he was a senior litigation attorney, where he handled major cases for CNA Insurance for 15 years.



O'Sullivan received his law degree from Cleveland State University's Marshall College of Law, where he was an editor of the Cleveland State Law Review, and his undergraduate degree from the John Carroll University.



He currently is a certified mediator, Partner in Justice with the Legal Aid Society, director of Flock Community Meals, and a member of St. Edward High's Alumni Board of Directors. In the past, he was president of the Cleveland Association of Civil Trial Attorneys and Legal Eagles, and chairman of Mayors Task Force on Winterhurst.

































































Like



















Comment



















