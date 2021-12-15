Dr. G's Rangers Round-Up: Basketball

December 10

Boys Basketball: Rangers Defeat Invaders

After opening the season with three tough road losses against elite opponents, the Lakewood Rangers led wire to wire and defeated Normandy 44-41 in our home opener.



Senior Hakeem Quaran (the First-Federal Lakewood Player of the Game) led all scorers with 21 points, using the 3 point shot and strong drives to great effect. Senior M.J. Grayer scored a modest 3 points, but was a force on the boards, somewhat neutralizing Normandy's significant size advantage.



Senior Andre Hallenburg tallied 7 and played his usual strong all-around game, as did senior Michael Hamdan who didn't score tonight, but played solid at point guard. Senior Khaled Kutkut hit a 3 pointer and provided valuable minutes off the bench.



Yet, within this senior dominated line-up, the key play of the game came from sophomore Drew Jablonowski (9 points). After storming out to an early 14 point lead keyed by intense team defense, the Rangers went cold, and Normandy closed to within 2 with 5:54 left in the game. All the momentum was with the visitors. But then, Jablonowski cooly knock down a corner 3-pointer—followed by a Quran 3—to repel the Invader surge, and the Rangers were on their way.



Hats off to Coach Alex Cammock and all the guys from 44107 for this team victory.

Girls Basketball: Rangers Defeat Heights Tigers

December 8

Led by a torrid 3-point shooting steak by senior Mollie Henrikson (pictured/18 points) the Lakewood Rangers Girls Basketball Team (3-2) defeated Cleveland Heights 53-43 tonight at the Tigers gym.

Henrikson led all scorers, but many Rangers contributed to this team win. Starters junior Ava Carroll, senior Molly Pilgrim, junior Sam Hudak and sophomore Delaney Garcia scored, played strong defense, and rebounded well.

The Lakewood bench was superb—there was no drop off in play when substitutes entered. Junior Aya McAuliffe hit a couple of 3's and had a solid all around game. Junior Annette Doren didn't score, but played strong defense and handled the ball well. Junior Brigid McKenna played tenacious defense and scored on a driving layup.

But after Hendrickson, the Rangers most valuable player tonight was Jacquie Hudak (7 points), who hit a key 3 pointer to stem a Tiger rally, snagged several key rebounds, and was, as usual, an aggressive pest on defense. Every Ranger played with heart and an unselfish attitude tonight. Great effort by the squad from 44107