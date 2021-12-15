District Extends Finance Committee Application Deadline

The Lakewood Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill two positions on its Financial Advisory Committee (FAC), which is dedicated to the District’s finances. Applicants must be Lakewood residents. The original deadline for applicants has been extended to January 3, 2022.



Duties of the committee include reviewing the annual state audit, conducting pre- and post-audit meetings, sharing business and financial “best practices” information, and reviewing the treasurer’s five-year forecast. The committee meets on a quarterly or as needed basis.



These positions are voluntary appointments beginning January 1, 2022 and are the result of a resignation and a term expiring on December 31, 2021, which will run until 2024 and 2025, respectively. Applicants must be specific in the letter of interest whether they are applying for the term ending in 2024 or the term ending in 2025. Subsequent term renewals will be for three years.



Board members expect the committee members to work in a “cooperative, collaborative and consensus-driven manner.” Applicants for the positions are expected to have strong experience in areas of finance or audit experience, especially CPAs, CFOs, CEOs, or bankers.



Qualified and interested citizens are asked to submit a letter of interest and experience to:



Mrs. Betsy Shaughnessy, Board of Education President, 13701 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107. Letters must be received no later than January 3, 2022.