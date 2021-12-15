December Virtual Events

Lakewood Public Library will premiere virtual Meet the Author events in December. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evenings.

December 16

Local journalist and Duran Duran fan Annie Zaleski talks about her book Duran Duran’s Rio. The book includes interviews with band members, and examines why the album took a while to catch on in the United States, and more.

December 30

Lakewood author Kathy McKinsey shares her love of writing and storytelling, and talks about her most recent book Gifts of Grace. This collection of novellas tell the stories of three women, and how their faith helps them through difficult times.

If you miss the premiere, the videos will also be available on the Library’s website lakewoodpubliclibrary.org

Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on library news, programs and events.





