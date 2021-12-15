December Art At Root Cafe

The Root cafe is happy to welcome and announce Wanda and Erika whose paintings and drawings will be showing at the Root Cafe through December.

We are proud to offer a space for introducing to the public these creative talents which have been nurtured in one family through generations. Wanda can always remember her parents actively painting and sketching. Yet somehow, she felt as if this talent did not belong to her until her daughter Erica encouraged her and inspired her to pick up a pencil and to get to work being herself. How does one be an artist? How does one create? She attempted it and then joy and talent began to color her heart, bringing up emotions which she hadn’t even known before. Painting and art became Wanda’s escape in the hard times and a surface on which to map out the heart’s traffic in the good times.

But what about young Erica? She has inspiration from parents and grandparents both. And Larry also. Some of her earliest memories were studying color with Grandapa, learning that there are words for colors like feelings, words like warm/cool or primary/ secondary. She remembers Grandma painting landscapes together with Uncle Larry. Always fearless, Erica found a natural wellspring of emotion when she hit charcoal. Finally Erica’s perfect clarity of raw emotion, lovingly developed in her family since childhood, has a natural home. It’s a shade of black or a strong line on a variously white or tinted canvas. Come see black and white compositions in the hands of an expert colorist. Color gives you names for feelings. A black and white drawing can provoke different emotions in different viewers or various emotions in sequence as it is encountered by an individual viewer.

The Root Cafe continues its mission to support local artists. Our city’s creative work is our whole future. Please don’t miss the chance to warm up with a scone and coffee as you experience Wanda’s and Erica’s fine paintings at the Root Cafe during December only and hopefully another month in the future.