Beautiful Music, Magical Concept, Lakewood Schools' Annual Choral Concert - You Can Watch Online

On December 13 Lakewood Schools hosted their annual High School and Middle School concert, featuring the 8th grade choir, Symphonic Treble Choir, Symphonic Mixed Choir, Chamber Choir, Vive L'Four, and Fourtes.

The concert began with all of the lights down and choir members entering from each side with electric candles, singing Silent Night, and from there the night just got more magical.

One feature of the evening was that alumni were invited to the stage during the performances of the Fourtes, the girls' quartet, and the final songs of the evening. Members from the audience of all ages left their seats and joined the full choir on stage for the finale.

Much thanks to Rayna Brooks, Grace Dahl, her student teacher, and Mrs. Blasko for putting on a professional, beautiful and inspiring show, and thanks to the choral students, past and present for their warmth, enthusiasm and talent. It was a wonderful way to kick off the season as students begin their vacation at the end of this week. You can watch the livestream from the comfort of your home here: https://youtu.be/A8cwKx7bJsc You'll be glad you did.