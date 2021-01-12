"With Music And Justice for All" Live Virtual Event With Anne E. DeChant

Lakewood Public Library is thrilled to announce a live virtual event, “With Music and Justice for All” featuring singer songwriter Anne E. DeChant and author Frye Gaillard on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook Live.

In an evening filled with stories and songs, Gaillard will be reading selections from his historical works, which will be accompanied by original music written and performed by DeChant. This unique musical performance seeks to touch the hearts and minds of people with its themes of justice and human rights.

Nashville-based DeChant grew up in Avon Lake, Ohio and is still a staple on the Cleveland music scene, along with venues all across the country. A five-time winner of the Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Award and a finalist for the Kerrville Folk Festival in 2020, she has performed on stage with Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge and countless others.

Gaillard is a writer and historian, whose award winning works examine social justice, music, culture and race in the South. His book "A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence Lost" was awarded the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum Literary Prize, Governor’s Arts Award (Alabama State Council on the Arts) and was named one of NPR’s Best Books for 2018. Gaillard is the writer in residence at the University of South Alabama.

“With Music and Justice for All” will be streamed on Facebook Live on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. A recording of the concert will be made available at a later date at https://www.youtube.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.