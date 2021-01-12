The Top Traditions Of Light Up Lakewood 2021

Holiday traditions abound at Light Up Lakewood taking place December 4 in Downtown Lakewood! Here are 11 of our favorites.

Help us to usher in the spirit of the holiday season! At Light Up Lakewood, traditions abound, instilling a sense of comfort, belonging and excitement into the wintertime season. After a year apart, this popular community event comprised of many holiday rituals is returning in-person to Downtown Lakewood.

Here’s our list of the top traditions associated with Light Up Lakewood 2021, which is presented by LakewoodAlive and sponsored by First Federal Lakewood. This festive community event takes place Saturday, December 4 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Holiday Street Festival & Local Retailers

Light Up Lakewood provides many opportunities to shop local! Peruse area merchants and shops in Downtown Lakewood and find unique gifts for everybody on your list.

Huskies & NatureTracks

Siberian Huskies are known to be loyal, mischievous and outgoing. With beautiful gray-and-white coats and distinctive eyes, it’s no surprise that they’re a crowd favorite at Light Up Lakewood. These intelligent canines thrive in wintry weather and in some ways have become synonymous with Lakewood’s annual holiday festival. In addition to huskies, NatureTracks, the Cleveland Metropark’s mobile outreach vehicle, will also be onsite bringing the parks to the people with a unique outreach experience that offers free environmental educational programs.

The Roundstone Beer Garden

Crack open a cold one with us! The Beer Garden sponsored by Roundstone Insurance, located on Detroit Avenue between Arthur and Mars Avenues offers Light Up Lakewood attendees aged 21+ an opportunity to purchase and enjoy a selection of Platform Brewing Co. beers in a festive setting with holiday music.

Live Entertainment & Local Food

Enjoy a wide variety of free musical performances during Light Up Lakewood, ranging from live bands and DJs to carolers and choral groups. Performers will include local carolers Peddlers of Mirth, choir groups from Lakewood schools, live music by The Sellouts, and festive tunes by DJ Byron and Rachel H. Arrive with an appetite because there’ll be plenty of local eats and treats to enjoy at Downtown Lakewood restaurants and from area food trucks.

Royalty Scholarship Ceremony

As a prelude to the day’s main events, Light Up Lakewood Royalty gets crowned at 3 p.m. at Avenue Home, which has served as the longtime sponsor of this tradition. This prestigious honor for two high school juniors comes with a scholarship, as well as recognition during the Holiday Parade and Lighting Ceremony for their service to the community.

Selfie Stations & Family Fun

Capture your own Light Up Lakewood memories. Enjoy opportunities to snap festive photos with your family and friends, including a colossal, 25-foot Frosty the Snowman sponsored by Inflatable Images and a green screen photo booth presented by Eric Lowrey & Chris Bergin, Berkshire Hathaway/Lucien Realty. The event will also include kid’s games and a holiday train sponsored by Clark Wealth Management, Geiger’s and Laskey Costello, LLC.

Santa, The Grinch & Buddy The Elf

Santa, the Grinch and Buddy the Elf are the ultimate crowd-pleasers at Light Up Lakewood. For greetings and photo opportunities, Santa will be at the steps of the Lakewood Public Library and the Grinch and Buddy the Elf will stroll along Detroit Avenue.

The Parade

Enjoy the most festive parade of the year. Lakewoodites come out in droves to observe the pageantry of Light Up Lakewood’s Holiday Parade which will make its way down Detroit Avenue from Manor Park Avenue to Elmwood Avenue.

“Flipping the Switch” at the Lighting Ceremony

The Lighting Ceremony at City Center Park sponsored by LSC Service Corporation provides a treat for all ages. When Santa Claus, Buddy The Elf and the “Why I Love Lakewood” essay contest winner flip the big red switch, the area will become illuminated with holiday lights.

Fireworks Show

There’s something special about watching flashes of brilliant color splash across the December sky. We’re excited to announce that the Fireworks Show sponsored by First Federal Lakewood, will be shot off from a new location at Kauffman Park to provide more opportunities for attendees to view from Detroit Avenue. Guests will be able to view this feast for the eyes from the Roundstone Beer Garden and surrounding areas, providing a fitting culmination to LakewoodAlive’s signature community event.

Celebrating A Longstanding Lakewood Tradition with Family and Loved Ones

At its core, the holiday season is about spending quality time with the people you love. As a free, family-friendly community event, Light Up Lakewood affords families and friends a perfect opportunity to connect for a special holiday experience. We hope to see you and your nearest and dearest on December 4.

For the official schedule of events for Light Up Lakewood 2021, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/LightUpLakewood.

Light Up Lakewood is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor and Fireworks Sponsor:

First Federal Lakewood

Snowflake Sponsor:

City of Lakewood

Main Stage Sponsor:

LSC Service Corporation

Beer Garden Sponsor:

Roundstone Insurance

Royalty Scholarship Sponsor:

Avenue Home

Photo Booth Sponsor:

Eric Lowrey and Chris Bergin, Berkshire Hathaway/Lucien Realty

Parade Sponsor:

Lindsay Perrico State Farm Agent

Sparkle Sponsor:

Lanter Legal | Planet Fitness

Trackless Train Sponsor:

Clark Wealth Management | Geiger's | Laskey Costello, LLC.

Roundstone Beer Garden – Beer Sponsor:

Platform Beer Co. & The House of LaRose, Inc

Hot Chocolate Station Sponsor:

O'Neil Healthcare Lakewood | St. Anselm Anglican Church

Ice Carving Sponsor:

Lakewood Catholic Academy

Jingle Sponsors:

Cox | Lakewood Public Library, Madison Branch | Oktober's | Sauced Taproom & Kitchen