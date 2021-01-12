Starr Gazer
DECEMBER
Aries: If I know the Ram, you’ll whip through that Xmas list, saving time to take a trip to a foreign land, the hotter the better, Santa Claus is Coming to a Beach Town near you, get ready
Taurus: The Sun shines in the house of career & other people’s money this month, yep…buy those luxury gifts, don’t forget the chocolate shop, & go Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Gemini: The Twins are in for double the pleasure in the relationship sector, business & personal, just watch the Xmas eggnog at the office party, go on a Sleigh Ride for two, the stars are aligned
Cancer: Jupiter is lined up in other’s resources this Holiday, & the Sun is spending time in your daily routine & service to others, stay home baking Xmas cookies & Let it Snow, Let it Snow
Leo: Leo’s are King/Queen of the Jungle & Christmas is no different, that Jungle is rocking with love & romance, take a risk, shine like only you can do, you’ll be singing Under the Mistletoe
Virgo: Get that home of yours sparkling clean like only you can do, looks like the party is going to be at your house, get your bells & bows in a row, looks like they’ll be Home for Christmas
Libra: Networking in the community is where your North Star is shining, get your gifs wrapped early with Pretty Paper, then go out on the town, get lit & Light up Lakewood, buy a lotto ticket
Scorpio: Move that secret door in that cave of yours, you’ll find some extra Xmas cash you’ve stashed, dust the cobwebs off & enjoy spreading the wealth, Hark the Herald Angles Sing
Sagittarius: This month Centaur spread Xmas cheer helping those less fortunate in your community, generosity is contagious, it keeps on giving, then all have A Holly Jolly Christmas
Capricorn: This Xmas the Goat is doing something behind the scenes, that’s where your Joy to the World is happening…spend time reflecting on finances, Santa landed in the money house
Aquarian: Xmas cheer is happening with your friends, & associations, get out & mingle, meet new elves, take a sleigh ride in the sky, you might run into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Pisces: The Fish loves to imbibe in that bubbly Holiday Cheer, you’ve got a secret or two hidden deep in those waters, be cautious when celebrating a Frosty one, or you’ll end up in the Snow
Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.