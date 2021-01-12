Starr Gazer

DECEMBER

Aries: If I know the Ram, you’ll whip through that Xmas list, saving time to take a trip to a foreign land, the hotter the better, Santa Claus is Coming to a Beach Town near you, get ready

Taurus: The Sun shines in the house of career & other people’s money this month, yep…buy those luxury gifts, don’t forget the chocolate shop, & go Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Gemini: The Twins are in for double the pleasure in the relationship sector, business & personal, just watch the Xmas eggnog at the office party, go on a Sleigh Ride for two, the stars are aligned

Cancer: Jupiter is lined up in other’s resources this Holiday, & the Sun is spending time in your daily routine & service to others, stay home baking Xmas cookies & Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Leo: Leo’s are King/Queen of the Jungle & Christmas is no different, that Jungle is rocking with love & romance, take a risk, shine like only you can do, you’ll be singing Under the Mistletoe

Virgo: Get that home of yours sparkling clean like only you can do, looks like the party is going to be at your house, get your bells & bows in a row, looks like they’ll be Home for Christmas

Libra: Networking in the community is where your North Star is shining, get your gifs wrapped early with Pretty Paper, then go out on the town, get lit & Light up Lakewood, buy a lotto ticket

Scorpio: Move that secret door in that cave of yours, you’ll find some extra Xmas cash you’ve stashed, dust the cobwebs off & enjoy spreading the wealth, Hark the Herald Angles Sing

Sagittarius: This month Centaur spread Xmas cheer helping those less fortunate in your community, generosity is contagious, it keeps on giving, then all have A Holly Jolly Christmas

Capricorn: This Xmas the Goat is doing something behind the scenes, that’s where your Joy to the World is happening…spend time reflecting on finances, Santa landed in the money house

Aquarian: Xmas cheer is happening with your friends, & associations, get out & mingle, meet new elves, take a sleigh ride in the sky, you might run into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Pisces: The Fish loves to imbibe in that bubbly Holiday Cheer, you’ve got a secret or two hidden deep in those waters, be cautious when celebrating a Frosty one, or you’ll end up in the Snow

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com