Sounds Of The Season Dec. 9 & 10

Lakewood High School's Sounds of the Season concert is back! This concert is the highlight of the season! As in the past, there are two performances to choose from: Thursday, December 9 or Friday, December 10. Both performances begin at 7:30 pm in the Civic Auditorium.

Come and enjoy holiday favorites performed by The LHS Chamber Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Mixed Choir and members of the Lakewood middle school and elementary honors choirs. This well-choreographed concert moves seamlessly from one group to the next with little to no applause. Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to be the guest sleigh ride whip player with the full orchestra. Join in a community and sing along. Sounds of the Season is truly the way to bring your family together and get in the holiday mood!

Tickets can be purchased at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium ticket booth the day of the event for $8.00 or you can purchase online at https://www.payschoolsevents.com/events/details/18201. Online tickets are $5.00 in advance or $8.00 the day of the show.