Municipal Parking Lot Update

The City of Lakewood has updated its parking payment system in Downtown Lakewood for city-owned lots A, B, and C, located behind buildings on the north side of Detroit between Gladys and St. Charles. Moving forward, the City is working with Park Mobile to provide several contactless payment options for parking in these lots while also maintaining a select number of meters to accept coins from those who prefer to pay in cash.



As part of the update to the municipal lots, new signage is also being installed both inside and along the edges of the lots. The signs along the edge of the lots intend to provide clearer guidance for patrons towards the different parking options provided in each lane – whether for contactless payment, coin-operated meters, or city-issued parking permit spaces. The internal signs designate permit areas and provide instructions on the use of contactless payment methods. Contactless payment areas are broken into numbered zones (top of sign) that correspond with specific time limits of 2, 4, or 10-hours (bottom of sign).



As part of implementing the new system, the City continues to work with LakewoodAlive to engage Downtown Lakewood business owners and learn more about parking usage, preferences, and customer needs. The use of Park Mobile in Lots A, B, and C will be evaluated to test and refine the benefits of the app as the City considers expanding the contactless payment options citywide, including to all City-owned lots and as an added option for existing street parking meters across Lakewood.



Key Points:





Parking is enforced Monday through Friday, 8am through 6pm.

The number of spaces allocated for 2, 4, and 10-hour limit parking zones has not changed.

There is no change to the number or location of existing permit spaces.

Contactless payments can be made via smartphone application, by text, by website, or by phone call. Parking time is purchased in increments of 15 minutes with the first 30 minutes free.

Meters are coin-operated and do not require use of any contactless payment option or smartphone. Meter operation is the same as across the rest of the city – with time increments purchased by type of coin used and with most meters equipped to provide the first 15 minutes for free.











