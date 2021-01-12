Lakewood High School Community Drive Saturday Dec 4

This Saturday, December 4th from 9:00 - 11:00am, the School Counseling Department, in partnership with H20 and Student Council, will be hosting a community drive to assist our families.

Requested donations include new/unused hygiene products, new/unused cleaning supplies, and gift cards and can be made at Door 32 near the Book Room at the high school.

Student volunteers will be on hand to collect donations so that those who participate do not even need to leave their vehicle! Monetary donations can also be made using the QR code below. Please note - the QR code is available beginning Friday, December 3.