Lakewood Council Seeks Applicants To Fill Vacant Ward One Seat

Lakewood City Council is seeking applicants for the Ward 1 seat soon to be vacated by Councilmember Tess Neff. Councilmember Neff has been elected Municipal Court Judge and will soon be resigning from council to assume her new position. The candidate appointed to this council seat is expected to serve the remainder of the term, which expires December 31, 2023.



Article 2.2 of the Third Amended Charter of the City of Lakewood stipulates that each member of council representing a ward must be both a resident and registered voter of the ward for at least one year immediately prior to taking office, and shall continue to be a resident and a registered voter of the ward.



Interested and qualified individuals may submit a cover letter and resume to the Clerk of Council, 12650 Detroit Road, Lakewood, OH 44107, or by email to council@lakewoodoh.net. City Council anticipates conducting interviews of finalists prior to making a public appointment.





