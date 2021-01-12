It's Back! Christmas Sale @ Nicholson House

The Lakewood Historical Society's annual Christmas Sale on the Grounds is back after a year hiatus. This sale has everything you need for holiday decorating, entertaining and gift-giving. Everything to Deck your Halls and support a great community organization. We are bursting at the seams with holiday treasures, plan plenty of time to see it all.

The sale occurs the weekend of Light Up Lakewood the perfect combination to put you in a holiday mood. Shop during the day, have dinner out at a great local restaurant and take in the festivities in Downtown Lakewood in the evening.

Christmas Sale on the Grounds offers the opportunity to recycle treasures of the past, providing one-of-a-kind gift ideas. Beautifully displayed new and nearly-new gift items, tree trimmings, decorations, wrapping paper and anything you need for holiday entertaining share the space with antiques, collectibles, vintage linens, glassware, silver and delicate heirloom ornaments. We have ruby red, snow white and patterned china to set the most festive table. Hundreds of ornaments and lights galore. This year we have a huge collection of Dept. 56 Village pieces, Ruby Glassware, new jigsaw puzzles and many Hallmark, Hershey, Campbell and train themed ornaments. If you're watching your budget, you can't afford not to shop here many items are just one dollar--don't miss this event!

Shop Christmas Sale on the Grounds at the Nicholson House, 13335 Detroit, on Friday December 3, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m, Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 5, noon – 3 p.m. so come and take a look. Sunday all remaining items are half off. We accept cash, credit and checks. Parking is available across the street at St. Ed’s.

All proceeds support the programs and projects of the Lakewood Historical Society. Questions? Call the Society at 216-221-7343 or visit www.lakewoodhistory.org