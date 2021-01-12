21 Greater Cleveland Nonprofits Receive $2 Million To Improve Access To Care - Three Arches Foundation Announces 2021 Annual Grants

Three Arches Foundation, a community-focused grant making foundation, announced $2 million in annual funding towards one-year and multi-year grants to twenty-one local nonprofit organizations for their work to improve the health and well-being of people in Lakewood and surrounding communities. Each grant award reflects the Foundation’s priority of access to care, specifically the advancement of solutions to remove barriers and improve behavioral and physical health.

This year’s recipients include a combination of new and previous grantees and reflect several common themes including youth-focused, supporting our seniors, intersection of arts and medicine, community collaboration, substance abuse and serving the health and well-being needs of specific populations. “We are grateful for the opportunity to help fund new initiatives and expand programs that will have a direct impact on the lives of people,” shared Kristin Broadbent, president and CEO of the Foundation. “These efforts vary in size and scope but together our grantee partners share a collective commitment to improving access to health care.”

For the second consecutive year, the Foundation maintained its increased funding to help meet the immense needs of the community. This includes a newly-created fund to support an unforeseen and emergent need experienced by a nonprofit organization. “We continue to be inspired and motivated by our grant partners,” said Mary Anne Crampton, board chair of the Foundation. “Throughout the year we’ve observed the flexibility and resiliency of community nonprofits as they shift program models, deliver new services, and intentionally work towards equitable access to resources.”

Highlights of 2021 grants approved by the Foundation’s board of directors include:

B. Riley Sober House - $60,000 for a trauma-informed care practice and awareness program to help adult members of the LGBTQ+ community achieve long-term sobriety.

Barton Senior Center, Lakewood Senior Citizens & Neighborhood Family Practice - $114,126 for safe aging in place through access to affordable care and supportive services that create healthy environments and reduce health inequities in older adults.

Beck Center for the Arts - $25,000 for client-centric enhancements and expanded access to the Creative Arts Therapies program, including Arts as a Peaceful Solution designed for school-aged children and creation of recorded arts experiences to engage with those unable to attend community-based health and well-being related arts programming in person.

Bellefaire JCB - $217,582 (over two years) to continue support of vital behavioral health consultation and critical trauma-informed prevention services in Lakewood City Schools through Bellefaire’s School-Based Counseling program.

Canopy Child Advocacy Center - $125,524 (over two years) to hire an onsite, dedicated family resource manager ensuring families have access to all necessary resources and services required to reduce trauma after a child abuse crisis.

Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health - $65,000 for unrestricted funding that supports the mission to empower individuals and families to live well with dementia and other brain health issues through arts programming, activity-based experiences and community outreach.

Colors+ - $134,000 (over two years)to increase behavioral health programming and build an infrastructure for a sustainable business model that helps break down barriers and create opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth and families to access care.

Journey Center for Safety and Healing - $80,000 to continue the well-established and important role of the Justice System Advocate within the Lakewood and Rocky River Municipal Courts to help victims of, or those at risk of domestic violence, child abuse or other violence.

Lakewood Community Services Center - $99,000 to establish a health self-management program and hire an onsite nutritionist to help guide and empower low-income seniors to take control of their health and well-being through education and food choices that are affordable, accessible and easy to prepare.

LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland - $104,445 for the continuation and expansion of the Trans Wellness Program to address the deep and unique need for accessible and culturally competent health care and wellness support services for the local transgender community.

OhioGuidestone - $72,800 to support extensive behavioral health wraparound services for students, families and staff at four Lakewood elementary schools.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio - $40,706 to help provide undisrupted access and affordability for uninsured or underinsured self-pay patients served at the Rocky River health center to receive essential reproductive and preventive health care services.

Providence House - $52,000 to sustain programs through the Pediatric Crisis Nursery offering specialized, medically-tiered services and direct care of children, as well as family preservation services and medical care training for parents and guardians.

Recovery Resources - $200,000 (over two years) for unrestricted funding that supports the mission of helping people triumph over mental illness, alcoholism, drug and other addictions.

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center - $30,000for the Intensive Outpatient Program Transportation (IOPT) Lyft Solution that removes barriers to care by providing low income patients with free, private transportation directly to rehabilitation appointments and assessments, or directly home.

Spanish American Committee - $35,000 for the Families First Program that promotes physical, mental and behavioral wellness for the Latino/Hispanic community through much-needed, culturally and linguistically competent case management and social services designed to remove barriers.

Stella Maris - $50,000 for the Supportive Housing Program that creates a climate of recovery essential for achieving sobriety and quality of life.

The Centers - $200,000 (over two years) to support the development and implementation of a racial equity, diversity, inclusion and justice roadmap to better understand how to break down barriers to equity among clients challenged by income-related health disparities and other social determinants of health.

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation - $122,000 (over two years) for the continuation of the established Mental Health Navigator position dedicated to filling a growing and critical need by helping K-12 students across the Lakewood City School district obtain access to mental and behavioral health care, including mental health assessment, care coordination and caregiver support.

Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio - $119,514to provide a unique home-based opportunity for individuals facing mental and behavioral health challenges through the newly created Collaborate, Advocate, Redefine and Educate (CARE) Program.

YMCA of Greater Cleveland - $42,000 (over two years) to support the pilot expansion of the We Run This City program in Lakewood to help address physical health and social disengagement issues among area youth.

For additional details about these grants, please visit www.threearchesfoundation.org/grants-awarded

