Wellness Collaborative Welcomes Lakewood Community

At 1394 Cranford Avenue you can find an inviting little storefront that is home to five woman-owned small businesses excited to be woven into the Lakewood community. The charming shared space is home to a variety of wellness practioners including a chiropractor, massage therapist, pelvic floor physcial therapist, functional movement yoga instructor, and energy healer/spirtual coach. Together they combine their skills under one roof to serve the community and offer everybody the healing they deserve.

Dr. Allison Workman owns Posture & Poise Chiropractic which is focused on treating patients of all ages, from children to elderly with a special focus on pregnant, postpartum parents, and children. She offers well-rounded, holistic, and non-invasive chiropractic care. She started the wellness collaborative in September 2020 when consequences of COVID-19 left her searching for a new location for her office. While searching she came across a cozy space that was previsouly home to The Reiki Room. She quickly envisioned herself working side by side with other healthcare professionals in the spirit of wellness and good health. Over the next year Dr. Workman welcomed Michelle Thomas of Ever Mvnt, Alesha Lifka of Mother Nurture Massage, Dr. Nina Palombo of Horizon Physcial Therapy, and Leyla Kuran of Harmony Healing Studios.

Michelle's mission at Ever Mvmt is to work hand-in-hand to remedy injuries, pain, and daily challenges with mindful movement, a holistic approach to stress, and a plan that fits seamlessly into your daily life. She offers private one-on-one sessions and small group sessions. When Michelle isn't in the office in Lakewood you can find her at Hope Yoga Studio in Fairview Park offering studio classes.

Alesha of Mother Nurture Massage offers fertility, prenatal, and postpartum massage, and belly binding. She is a mother to four and brings a lot of experience and knowledge to her clients, as well as special care and understanding to their needs. Her focus is to make sure that her clients feel better walking out of a session than they did walking in.

Dr. Nina Palombo of Horizon Physcial Therapy helps individuals live a healthy, active lifestyle without pelvic floor symptoms such as urinary leakage, prolapse, and pelvic pain. She believe you deserve to feel strong, empowered, and confident. Her goal is to help you build and maintain strength and resiliency through all phases of life.

Leyla offers private and group sessions for spiritual, physical, and emotional healing with meditation using quantum physic mechanics. She uses ThetaHealing technique which combines meditation and spiritual philosophy to train the mind, body, and spirit to help clear limiting beliefs and live life with positive thoughts, developing virtues in all that we do.

The collaborative is eager to gather with the community members and introduce themselves in person! Please join them at their Holiday Open House on December 11th from 4-6pm where there will be raffles, cider, hot cocoa, holiday treats, chakra sessions, and other demonstrations on site. All proceeds raised from raffle ticket sales will be donated to Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center in Cleveland, Ohio.