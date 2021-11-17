Thank You Lakewood

Dear neighbors,

As we head toward our collective day of Thanksgiving, I want to express my deep and abiding gratitude to all of those who contributed their time, talent, or treasure to Keep Kepple on Council; to each voter who took the time to participate in our democracy on November 2nd; and to each of my fellow candidates for running positive campaigns focused on service to our great city.

With such a strong field and spirited race, I am honored and humbled to have earned the support of our community and to return to Lakewood City Council as your elected Councilwoman at Large. Our campaign, fueled by a broad coalition of supporters, reflects Lakewood’s diversity and our potential as a community to work together to identify and accomplish shared goals.

However you voted, or whether you voted or not, I intend to keep working hard for you and to bring us together toward a bright Lakewood future. Thank you for giving me the opportunity.

Sarah Kepple serves all residents as Lakewood City Councilmember at Large. She is the owner of Gigalearn, LLC and led Action Together Lakewood Area for many years. Reach her at sarah.kepple@lakewoodoh.net or 216.200.5050.