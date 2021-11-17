Thank You, Ed Favre

This is a thank you to Ed Favre, long time School Board member who will no longer be serving after Nora Katzenberger and incumbent Betsy Shaughnessy won the two seats in the three person race. (FYI I have great confidence in the abilities and character of Nora and Betsy).



I've known Ed since well before I was a teacher, through levy campaigns and other civic endeavors. In all these years, Ed always had time to talk over issues, to offer advice and critiques. Ed is a fierce advocate for public education and our schools, who was not afraid to take unpopular positions if he thought doing so was best for our students.



Ed keeps up on state and national tends, and always sees the bigger picture when it came to the challenges that our local district faces.



Each year, I have organized a Civil War project in my APUS History Class, held at the Lakewood Women's Pavilion (Of course, on hiatus for a couple of years). I always invite the Superintendent and the School Board, and several attend every year. But the one who came most often, who would never miss it but for family commitment, was Ed.



Thanks, Mr Favre.