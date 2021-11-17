St. James St. Luke Community Meals Winter Update

I thought I had seen everything in my 15 years running the Community Meals at St. James and St. Luke. We have made it through economic unrest, sudden influxes of patrons, winter storms and personnel turnover. We have cared for people from all walks of life and every possible circumstance. We have opened our doors early, stayed late and adapted to the changing needs of our neighbors. This recent pandemic, however, has been a challenge no one could have anticipated.

I am proud to say that the St. James and St Luke Community Meals have been able to power through the pandemic! With the help of generous supporters and dedicated volunteers, we have continued serving the Community Meals the Second and Third Wednesdays of each month at these churches without fail.

Early during the pandemic cooks and volunteers were hard to come by. With the support of Around The Corner, The Proper Pig and The American Legion, and several students who suddenly found themselves at home we were able to get through those first two unpredictable months with catered dinners. We were able to put new health and safety protocols in place and began safely cooking and serving our own meals in May of 2020, and haven’t missed a month yet. Laureen and her crew at St. James and Barb and her crew at St. Luke have provided fresh hot meals to everyone without hesitation.

For each meal we are able to provide a high quality nourishing hot meal, salad and dessert. Each patron also get bread, cookies, a drink and a second meal to go. Last winter we had the resources to hand out new wools socks, hats and gloves to everyone.

It has been expensive to operate these meals during a pandemic. Extra health and safety measures have cut into our budget. We would like to give away wool socks, hats and gloves this winter. If you are able to contribute to this cause please make a Donation to the Community Meal at St Luke Church, 1212 Bunts Rd. Lakewood, Ohio 44107. All contributions will be used to cover the cost of winter apparel given away at BOTH Churches. Lakewood has always provided us its heartfelt and generous support, thank you all! May each of you have a happy and healthy holiday season.

Cornelius O'Sullivan is a Lakewood resident and community meal organizer.