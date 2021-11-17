Rangers Earn All-Conference Honors

Congratulations to our varsity fall sports Rangers who were named to their respective sport’s Great Lakes Conference All-Conference teams! The Rangers were led by 10 First Team honorees, including three from the boys' soccer team.

All-Conference Selections

Cross Country: James O'Donnell (First Team); Charlie Payne and James Toole (Second Team); Sadie Gregg, Josie Kavc, Ben Jablonowski, and Ryan Smith (Honorable Mention); Eric Barber and Caleigh Naylon (Sportsmanship)

Golf: Jack Derethik and Logan Ellis (Honorable Mention); Justin Lacquement (Sportsmanship)

Football: Hakeem Quran and Lucas Winters (First Team); Manny Award, Brandyn Bates, and Alex Symons (Second Team); Eddie Gillick and Dylan Bennett (Honorable Mention); Eddie Gillick (Sportsmanship); Tico Jones (Lineman of the Year)

Soccer: Matthew Hueter, Sam Hudak, Eli LaDue, Dipesh Magar, and Lucy McIntire (First Team); Mosawar Ali, Alanna Cunningham, Annette Doren, William Harvey, Andy Shoaff, and Mallory Zavatchen (Second Team); Alex Baguma, Lauren Barber, Clare McKay, Reka Sundem, and Quincy Zvomuya (Honorable Mention); Clare McKay and Sam Stallbaum (Sportsmanship)

Tennis: Elma Coralic, Skylar Smith, Ava Molinski, and Lay Lay Htoo (Honorable Mention); Sophia Stringer and Alexis Stringer (Sportsmanship)

Volleyball: Helen Hylton and Molly Pilgrim (First Team); Sophia Boyer, Lexa Bunevich, and Amy Pilgrim (Second Team); Alexandria Russell and Elliot Snyder (Honorable Mention); Maren Jacobs (Sportsmanship)

Cheerleading: Anaula Simpson and Imani Griffin (Honorable Mention); Ella Munn (Sportsmanship)

Congratulations to all our Rangers and their dedicated coaches!