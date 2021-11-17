Partnership With MetroHealth

Dear Members of Council,

We are pleased to share with Council that a partnership between the City of Lakewood’s Department of Human Services, the Center for Health Resilience, and the MetroHealth System’s Institute for HOPE has been established to provide training for Human Services staff members. The goal of this no-cost, twelve-month pilot partnership is to support the staff in building a trauma-informed team rooted in the expertise and passion of an experienced staff, while enhancing opportunities to cultivate informed powerful connections as they transition to our new Community Center.

Over the next year MetroHealth will provide 5 key services:

1. Center Transition Meetings (beginning 10/21)

2. Trauma-Informed Consultation and Transformational Planning focused on Team Building, Connection, and interpersonal growth (scheduled for 10/22/21)

3. Trauma-Informed Community Center Staff Training (Foundations) (scheduled for 11/05/21)

4. P.A.C.E. Model Training (scheduled for 11/19/21) 5. Mission, Vision and Values Workshop (scheduled for 12/10/21)

Our goal for this work is to lay a foundation for additional opportunities with MetroHealth and expand the training and support offered by the Center for Health Resilience and the Institute for HOPE to the greater Lakewood Community. We are excited to share this process with Council and look forward to any questions you might have.

Sincerely,

Mayor Meghan F. George

Antoinette Gelsomino, City of Lakewood Director, Human Services