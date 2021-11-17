Mayor's Corner: Happy Thanksgiving

November in Lakewood is beautiful and busy. It’s a time to simply stop and enjoy the colors on display in our gorgeous trees during this autumn season, but it’s also a time to think about the future and our community priorities as we enter budget hearings here at City Hall.

Over the past weeks, our award-winning finance department has been working closely with each department to develop a budget that reflects our community vision, values, and priorities. Our goal is to remain fiscally responsible and maintain the quality of our city services while also seizing opportunities to take on transformative projects that improve the quality of life for all Lakewood residents. Despite the financial challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, we expect to finish the 2021 fiscal year in a strong financial position and enter 2022 again with a balanced budget.

Each November we also honor the men and women who have served our country at our annual Veterans Day ceremony. We had to pause this celebration in 2020, so I was especially excited last week to gather in person again to celebrate our veterans. I enjoyed seeing many of you at Lakewood Park for a fantastic ceremony. Lakewood is home to over 2,200 veterans who add so much to our community, and our own city workforce also is fortunate to have a number of veterans across our departments.

We recently cut the ribbon on Clifton Prado Park, one of Lakewood’s unique pocket parks. Once again, our Public Works department deserves praise for overseeing needed improvements and installation of new equipment for the community to enjoy. Be sure to stop by and check out Clifton Prado Park for yourself.

Finally, I am looking forward to the upcoming holiday season. It will be a special one in our family with baby Maggie’s first Thanksgiving celebration. I wish you and your family a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.