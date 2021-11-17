Lakewood League Of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner, Jack Ryan

Why is voting important to a democracy? Why is water important to fish or why is air important humans? The answer is the latter of each scenario does not function without the first part. Voting is the life blood of a democracy. Without voting pluralist and elite democracies start forming then they lead to oligarchies and authoritarian rule. The significance of voting is lost on most people because when everyone is participating a single vote has extraordinarily little power. This is the truth of the matter, only when a majority of votes form can people make the system of democracy move. This naturally creates political minorities. However, when the lines of reasoning like “My vote doesn’t matter” start to form then singular votes do start to really matter. Singular votes start to have more power when people remove themselves from the voting pool. A good analogy would be a lottery. When a lot of people enter you have a lower chance of winning but when the number of attendees drops your chances of winning increases. As stated earlier when fewer people vote a democracy becomes pluralist or elitist. Pluralist democracies occur when only powerful groups vote, and elitist when only the elite vote. These two descriptions sound awfully like the current state of American democracy and political efficacy. Higher political efficacy leads to better elected officials and more reflective election results.

Gerrymandering and voter suppression are natural barriers to democracy. They prevent voter fairness and give some elected officials free election wins. Despite both practices being struck down by the Supreme Court, they seem to be ever present. Look no further than Georgia and Ohio. In Georgia, the passing of a bill would take away voting locations and that is just the beginning of the voter suppression material that is in the bill. Then in Ohio there is a gerrymandered district that is just the coast of Lake Erie, nicknamed “The Snake”, it covers Cleveland all the way to Toledo. What do these practices have to do with voting in a democracy? They have everything to do with it. Voting can prevent both of these legal anti-voting practices. People could vote to make these practices illegal. Or they could vote to make them more legal. Regardless of political ideals voting prevents elitist and abusive governments from happening.