Lakewood Kiwanis Scarecrow Festival 2021
Did you see all the scarecrows on Madison? Lakewood Kiwanis had a great turnout this year from 117th to Riverside. The community joined in with scarecrows that were witches, gardeners and even Superman. Lakewood Kiwanis wants to recognize our winners and participants.
Matthew Bixenstein and Friends of Madison Park & Clarence Ave Block Club
13201
community favorite
Brennan's Catering
13396
Western Reserve-Lakewood , DAR (Tommy’s Pastries)
14205
most patriotic
Lakewood Lutheran School
14560
best school group (range)
Fifth Third Bank
15000
Amy Ross (Charlies Creations)
15024
Carabel Beauty Salon
15309
best village of scarecrows
Buckeye Beer Engine
15315
best landscaping
Policard, Victoria (Book Brothers)
15408
best literary character
Dollar Bank
15509
best in show
Taste of Europe
15512
Carol Lynn's Salon Plus
15516
Paul Beegan
15715
best dressed
Blue Café (Karen Beegan)
15715
happiest, best smile
Lakewood Division of Aging
16024
very best cartoon character
Harding Middle School Builders Club
16601
best school group (older)
Bowed String Shop
17305
best new contender
Ebb & Flow Consulting
17306
most artistic
Dede MacNamee Gold (NEOhio Credit Union)
17526
And a big THANKYOU to this years sponsors, John Craighead@Howard Hanna Realty and The Beer Engine. To see all the fun scarecrow pictures, visit Lakewood Kiwanis Web page.
#KidsNeedKiwanis
Anna Bacho
Member of Lakewood Kiwanis