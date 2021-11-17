Lakewood Kiwanis Scarecrow Festival 2021

Did you see all the scarecrows on Madison? Lakewood Kiwanis had a great turnout this year from 117th to Riverside. The community joined in with scarecrows that were witches, gardeners and even Superman. Lakewood Kiwanis wants to recognize our winners and participants.

Matthew Bixenstein and Friends of Madison Park & Clarence Ave Block Club

13201

community favorite

Brennan's Catering

13396

Western Reserve-Lakewood , DAR (Tommy’s Pastries)

14205

most patriotic

Lakewood Lutheran School

14560

best school group (range)

Fifth Third Bank

15000

Amy Ross (Charlies Creations)

15024

Carabel Beauty Salon

15309

best village of scarecrows

Buckeye Beer Engine

15315

best landscaping

Policard, Victoria (Book Brothers)

15408

best literary character

Dollar Bank

15509

best in show

Taste of Europe

15512

Carol Lynn's Salon Plus

15516

Paul Beegan

15715

best dressed

Blue Café (Karen Beegan)

15715

happiest, best smile

Lakewood Division of Aging

16024

very best cartoon character

Harding Middle School Builders Club

16601

best school group (older)

Bowed String Shop

17305

best new contender

Ebb & Flow Consulting

17306

most artistic

Dede MacNamee Gold (NEOhio Credit Union)

17526

And a big THANKYOU to this years sponsors, John Craighead@Howard Hanna Realty and The Beer Engine. To see all the fun scarecrow pictures, visit Lakewood Kiwanis Web page.

#KidsNeedKiwanis