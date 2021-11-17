Hayes Projects Do Double The Good

Two recent projects for Hayes Elementary fourth grade students in Mrs. Karabinus and Mrs. Staskus’ classes were wonderful displays of incorporating our Vision of a Lakewood graduate competencies of empathy, global awareness/citizenship, creative thinking and communication skills. Students prepared a care package of math games complete with decks of cards and game instruction booklets for students impacted by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. They also created video book reviews of their favorite children’s story to share with Mayor Meghan George for her newborn daughter, Maggie.

The idea for the math games came about when the students viewed a video about Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, and learned that children from across the country sent care packages to the students in the Big Easy after the hurricane. Ironically, Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans around the same time they watched the video and the idea of sending a games care package was born!

The students researched a variety of math games that could be played with a simple deck of cards, then created the written instruction booklets and colorful cards of encouragement to be included in the care package. Hayes Family Resource Coordinator Alexandria Remy found a New Orleans elementary school in need to make the project complete!

The two classes also collaborated on a fun video/book review project where students brought in one of their favorite early childhood books from home or from the library and presented book reviews, Reading Rainbow style, to their classmates. The reviews were videotaped and compiled by technology teacher Julie Ferrone into an adorable video of all 29 students’ reviews that the Mayor can draw on when she selects a storytime book for baby Maggie!