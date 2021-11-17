District Winter Concerts On Tap
December is just around the corner and that means some fabulous winter concerts are in store from the Lakewood High School George P. Read Performing Arts Department, including the return of the popular Sounds of the Season! The concerts listed below will be held in the Civic Auditorium. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. You can buy your tickets online at www.payschoolscentral.com
December 1: Gold and Silver Band Concert
December 9 & 10: Sounds of the Season
December 13: Choral Concert
Middle School Concerts:
December 2: 7th Grade
December 14: 8th Grade
December 15: 6th Grade
Volume 17, Issue 22, Posted 2:04 PM, 11.17.2021