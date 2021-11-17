District Winter Concerts On Tap

December is just around the corner and that means some fabulous winter concerts are in store from the Lakewood High School George P. Read Performing Arts Department, including the return of the popular Sounds of the Season! The concerts listed below will be held in the Civic Auditorium. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. You can buy your tickets online at www.payschoolscentral.com

December 1: Gold and Silver Band Concert

December 9 & 10: Sounds of the Season

December 13: Choral Concert

Middle School Concerts:

December 2: 7th Grade

December 14: 8th Grade

December 15: 6th Grade