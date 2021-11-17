Coincidences-- An Interview With Dr. Stephen Sroka

Looking up, a memory floods my mind, and I exclaim. “Stephen, wanna hear something funny?”

Not giving him the chance to answer, I tell him what my mind remembered way back some fifty years earlier. My Mother was so creative, when she wanted us to do a good job dusting, she would hide pennies and dimes at the bottom of the furniture or tops of lights. I was her tallest daughter, and those crystals on the chandelier, well she paid me to clean them. Stephen laughed and responded, “That was probably the last time they were cleaned.” We both chuckled. We were sitting in Stephen’s house during our talk, and Stephen and his wife had purchased their home from my mother, some 35 years earlier. Here I was sitting across from Stephen Sroka in the home that I grew up in, now and for some time, his home. Coincidence?

Who is Stephen Sroka? To me he is a legend. Long before I began my journey into Mindfulness and Social Emotional Learning, Stephen was forging a trail pebbled in love, laced with wisdom, forged with clarity of focus on a theme he coined “The Power of One,” the concept that one person alone could have everlasting impact on an individual and our entire world.

Just over five years ago, while on stage at a local school, Stephen collapsed with Cardiac Arrest. He laid there dead in that moment, no heartbeat. He was saved by two School Resource Officers who just happened to be less than a minute away, and an Assistant Principle who just happened to have learned, two weeks earlier, how to use an AED. And there was one just outside the auditorium. Coincidence?

Stephen’s youngest daughter is a school psychologist. In the school where Stephen coded, the school psychologist, who did not know Stephen, but knew Stephen’s daughter, called her and put her in contact with the Superintendent who was able to share Stephen’s medical information with EMS to life flight him to the Cleveland Clinic. Coincidence?

The staff of the school had a prayer group. They circled outside while the collapsed Dr.. Sroka was being worked on. Not only did the staff prayer group circle, but all 800 people in attendance stopped to center themselves in thought and or prayer. Moments later he was alive again. Coincidence?

As Stephen’s daughter drove to the hospital, above her she saw a helicopter in the sky. On the off chance that was her father being life flighted, she snapped an image, feeling the need to connect in any way she could. Was that her father, Stephen Sroka, enroute to be saved? It was…Coincidence?

Due to the love and efforts of many, Stephen survived and now thrives. From this death experience was born a new message. The Power of One, is now The Power of Many. Using what he learned as an invited member of The Eastern Shoshone Tribe, a welcoming that began from two Native American students he helped, Stephen learned that it takes one to build a fire, but many to keep the fire blazing brightly. Coincidence?

Coincidence by definition is rather mystical. “A remarkable concurrence of events without apparent causal connection.”

I would like to suggest that in Stephen’s case, there is a strong causal connection to remarkable concurrences. Born into poverty and illness, Stephen struggled at an early age just to survive. He shared with me that he knew his path out of poverty was education, so he set his sails to not only achieve one degree, but several, including a Masters, and his Doctorate. As he built a foundation of love of self, he was able to expand that love, creating one miraculous moment after another for himself and those he touched.

My interview with Stephen begins:

Who are you? “A conduit to get people fired up! My life is defined by helping people, and my focus is on keeping kids safe and healthy so they can learn more and live better.”

Where are you going? “Excitingly, I don’t know. My mind is a gift taking me places. I wish to save the world.”

What would it look like to save the world? “Empathy. Getting others to do positive things. I believe you need to know when you have enough and are giving enough.”

What is the biggest problem in the world? “Greed”

What is your connection to the Tribal community? “I was adopted by the Eastern Shoshone who gave me the awareness of having Warrior Aura. In Native tradition, it is the ability and gift of being able to step in after a Chief goes down and lead with courage. It was a great honor.”

Stepping into a new path, The Power of Many, a Rebirth.

Coincidence?

More Information on Stephen’s return to his mission of Love : https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/health/man-owes-life-to-medina-officers-assistant-principal/95-45785711