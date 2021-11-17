Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Virtual Story Time

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Author Visits

For all ages

Join local authors and illustrators virtually as they share and read some of their own children’s books.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Outer Space Story Time

For the whole family

October 2021 – December 2021

Join Librarian Nic Starr as they build anticipation and excitement about the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope by reading stories about outer space.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

All Day Virtual Thanksgiving Story Time

For all ages

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Thursday, November 25, 2021

Join Lakewood Public Library's Jeffrey Siebert for this special virtual story time featuring stories about Thanksgiving. Watch as Jeffrey reads "How to Catch a Turkey" by Adam Wallace, "The Great Thanksgiving Escape" by Mark Fearing and "Bear Says Thanks" by Karma Wilson. This story time will be available on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 and Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Registration is required to receive a link to the video. Register here (https://lakewoodpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/8503964) or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.

Computer Science Education Week: All Day Virtual Binary Code Activity

For students in second through fifth grade

Monday, December 6, 2021 – Sunday, December 12, 2021

Computer Science Education Week is December 6, 2021 through December 12, 2021 and is an annual program dedicated to inspiring students to take interest in computer science. In this challenge you will use beads to create unique pieces of jewelry that actually contain simple messages in Binary Code. This coding activity can be done at home. Registration is required. Once registered, supplies for this activity will be placed at the drive through window at the Main Library for you to pick up. You will receive a link to a video the day before the program which you may watch at your convenience to complete your piece of jewelry.

Registration is required. Register here (https://lakewoodpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/8422581) or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.