Lakewood Public Library will premiere five exciting new virtual events in November. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary.



Thursday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Watch Case Western Reserve University professor Heather McKee Hurwitz talk about her book, "Are We the 99%?": The Occupy Movement, Feminism, and Intersectionality. Hurwitz discusses how women, people of color, and genderqueer activists struggle to be heard and understood, even as we look at the Occupy movement 10 years later.



Monday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Artist Arabella Proffer talks about her new collection of portraits painted from 1999 to 2019,"Lips, Eyes and Hair." Faced with terminal cancer, Proffer created this collection to showcase twenty years of her realistic and surreal artwork



Thursday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Watch Ida B. Wells-Barnett, portrayed by Women in History’s Tina Stump from Women in History. Wells-Barnett was a well-known journalist and activist during the turn of the twentieth century, who was an early leader in the Civil Rights movement and women’s suffrage.



Thursday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Writer, poet and director of Bottom Dog Press, Larry Smith shares from his recent book of poetry, "Mingo Town & Memories" and an anthology called "Cleveland Poetry Scenes." Smith examines suffering and inequality, as well as joy and peace.



Tuesday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Watch award winning Lakewood documentary filmmaker Lindsay O’Keefe talk about her films, "Alive Day" and "Youth Challenge: The Power of Inclusion." Both films examine what it’s like to live with a disability and disability rights, a topic which O’Keefe is very passionate about.



If you miss the premiere, the videos will also be available on the Library’s website lakewoodpubliclibrary.org



Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on library news, programs and events.













